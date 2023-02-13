What all goes into making the perfect Valentine's Day bouquet?

One of the most popular gifts people like to give their loved ones for Valentine’s Day is flowers, with the tradition dating all the way back to the 17th century.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the most popular gifts people like to give for Valentine’s Day is flowers. The tradition of floral arrangements as gifts dates all the way back to the 17th century with research showing that 64% of men buy flowers for their loved ones.

There’s a lot that goes into getting the perfect bouquet made for that special someone. According to gourmetgiftbaskets.com, 224 million roses are grown specifically for Valentine's Day.

5NEWS had the chance to talk to a local florist, Eden Garett with Eden’s Botanicals. She said she ordered more than $20,000 worth of flowers this year for the big day. They expect to get about 600 orders for Valentine's Day with quite a few employees ready to help.

Eden’s Flower Truck will be parked at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade at Kendra Scott so shoppers can buy last minute flowers.

