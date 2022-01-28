Simon Says | Get up & get it done!

Find what actions wake you up, inspire you and set your day up for success.

JOHNSON, Ark. — If you really want to get something done, add it to your morning routine.

As the saying goes, "wake up and go work on yourself before you go to work for anyone else."

But what does that mean for you?

For example, I have a friend who's writing a book and she dedicates the first hour of her day to work on it. If you do what fulfills you the most first thing in the morning, it's going to give you the momentum to have a productive and positive day.

My workday starts no later than 3 a.m., so I've been setting my alarm at midnight to do a meditation and workout. Those two actions wake me up, inspire me and set my day up for success.

They make me feel like a better version of myself, even if it's just walking on the treadmill for 20 minutes. It's taking the time to take care of myself.

It could be helpful to plan out what you're going to do ahead of time.

I select and schedule the workout I'm going do the night before on my phone, I even layout what I'm going to wear.

It gets my whole day off to a better start.

If you plan out what you want to accomplish the most first thing in the morning, it's going to get done. If you push it off to the evening, it might get done, but maybe not.

You don't have to wake up at midnight, but get up and get it done!

That way it won't be hanging over your head the rest of the day.

