Simon Says | The Four Agreements

If you do your best to live by the Four Agreements, handling negative people and environments will be much easier in the long run.

JOHNSON, Ark. — A friend of mine asked me for a Simon Says on handling negative people or an unhealthy environment. This is a tough topic to tackle, but important.

I strongly encourage you to read the Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz. It’s a quick read, and it’s life-changing if you strive to live by them.

If you’re not familiar with the Four Agreements—here they are:

Be impeccable with your word: The words you write, say and think matter. Our minds are so powerful they perceive the stories we create. Don’t take anything personally: Nothing other people do or say is because of you. Think of your life as a movie, and you are the main character. Even if someone directly says something horrible to you, it has nothing to do with you and everything to do with them. When we see others as they are without taking their actions personally, there is a huge amount of freedom that comes with that. Never make assumptions: This goes hand-in-hand with not taking anything personally. When we take things personally, we assume other people understand our world, our struggles, and our reality. Have the courage to ask questions and express what you really want. Communicating clearly prevents assumptions. Speak honestly and openly. The fourth agreement is to always do your best.

If you do your best to live by the Four Agreements, handling negative people and environments will be much easier.

Remember your vibes speak louder than your words, so how you show up in a room matters too. If you show up with a positive energy other people will feed of that energy.

Of course, if you’re in a situation that’s depleting your energy and spirit you need to find a way out. You belong in rooms where you feel seen, heard and valued.

Stay tuned for future Simon Says episodes by following along on the following social media sites:

Twitter: @5NEWSLaura

Facebook: Laura Simon

Instagram: laura_simon.tv

Email: Laura.Simon@kfsm.com

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.