Simon Says | Practice self-love & compassion this Valentines Day

Valentines Day can cause some people to feel lonely, but here are some tips for practicing self-love and compassion.

ARKANSAS, USA — Valentine's Day is on Monday, Feb.14, but this week’s Simon Says is not about that.

I've had several people message me on social media saying they've been struggling with loneliness and depression, especially during the pandemic.

Valentines Day can sometimes exasperate those feelings but please know that you are not alone.

Feeling down this time of year can impact people of all ages, even kids.

Here are some ways to show more love to yourself:

1. Practice self-care

Book a massage

Stream a yoga class or your favorite movie/show at home

Go get a manicure or pedicure

Cook yourself a nice dinner



2. Write down 10 things you love about yourself

3. Here are some mantras to copy/paste and save as a note on your phone. Feel free to write or add any other ones that speak to you.

I am ready and willing to see things differently.

I am enough.

Happiness is my right no matter the circumstances.

I create the life I want. What I seek is also seeking me.

I am releasing any fears or limiting beliefs.

Self-love and compassion are powerful, and it's a simple mind-shift. We are our own worst critics. You would never say the mean things you say to yourself to anyone else, especially to the people you love.

When the negative self-talk starts creeping in, turn back to those affirmations and the list of things you love about yourself. Become your own source of motivation and inspiration.

Your relationship with yourself sets the bar for every relationship in your life.

