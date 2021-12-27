Simon Says | Manifesting in 2022

It's easy to make manifesting complicated, so here are a few ways to make it simple going into the new year.

JOHNSON, Ark. — This is my last Simon Says for 2021.

It's meant to inspire you to confidently pursue your goals for 2022. We only have one life to live, so there's no time to play small.

Be unapologetic about what you want to achieve and go after it!

As a student of Gabby Bernstein, I've read almost all of her books and have taken part in a couple of her manifesting challenges.

It's easy to make manifesting complicated, so I'm keeping it simple for you.

Manifesting starts with getting clear and specific about what you want. Before the year is over, spend at least 10 minutes writing down all your dreams, desires and goals.

What is your dream life? What is a logical next step to get there?

Put pen to paper and let your thoughts flow. When you're done read it out loud, and let it sink in. Imagine your life being exactly how you envisioned it.

Do that every time you need to feel inspired.

Then write down what you are "Yes" for. Get specific about the exact feelings and experiences you want in your life. For example, I'm a "Yes" for connection with others.

I'm a "Yes" for health and for doing my best every single day. I'm a "Yes" for new ideas and creative possibilities.

The secret to manifesting is waking up and choosing to be in a good mood. You get to pick what kind of energy you bring into a room.

Take a small action every day to get you closer to that goal you want to manifest. If you want more financial stability, put $10 into a savings account right now. Can you put a set amount of money away every week?

Acknowledge what's already working and thriving in your life because when you approach things from a state of appreciation you become a magnet for more of what you desire.

When you make these shifts, you'll start to feel better and you'll make the people around you enjoy being in your presence.

Being in this type of energy will open doors for new opportunities.

To recap:

Write down your goals, dreams and desires.

Visualize it.

Be specific about what you are a "Yes" for.

Take a small action daily to get you closer to the goal you want to manifest.

Appreciating what you already have brings you more of what you want.

