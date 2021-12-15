Simon Says | How to stay motivated in the winter

Whatever slows down your momentum and leads to excuses, here are some ways to stay motivated all winter long.

JOHNSON, Ark — It's hard to believe winter starts next week on Dec. 21.

Sometimes cold, snowy or even rainy days can feel like the enemy of success. It's easier to get out of bed when it's sunny and nice outside. Things seem to take longer during the colder months.

Whatever slows down your momentum and leads to excuses, here are some ways to stay motivated all winter long:

Get enough sleep.

Sleeping is not lazy, it's necessary to be productive the next day.

Now that we have less daylight, try to go to bed 30 minutes earlier than you normally do, and aim to get 7-9 hours of sleep a night.

I wake up before 2 a.m. during the workweek so, I know this intention is easier said than done. But try to make sleep a priority.

Come up with a bedtime routine.

Make a list of the things you need to do the next day the night before.

Circle the top three things you'd like to accomplish by noon. Do something that relaxes you like reading or taking a bath before bed.

Only let yourself use your phone in your bedroom if you're standing up, so you don't get lost scrolling before trying to go to sleep.

Move your body.

If the weather affects your motivation to work out, invest in good cold-weather gear or find an indoor activity you like to do.

Research shows having a fitness routine gives you the energy to get through your day, and it helps you sleep better at night.

Exercise makes it easier to focus. Plus, it reduces stress and helps you deal with everything else going on in our crazy-busy lives.

See every day as a new day and a fresh start.

We're all under a lot of pressure and high demands. It's okay if you don't accomplish everything you want to in a single day.

Try again tomorrow.

