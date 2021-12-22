Simon Says | How to deal with stress surrounding the holidays

The holidays can be stressful for a lot of people, including parents. Here are a few easy ways to relax and enjoy this holiday season.

JOHNSON, Ark — The most wonderful time of the year can also be the most stressful time of the year for some people.

A new C.S. Mott Children's Hospital national poll finds unrealistic expectations for the holidays are not only stressing out parents but also their kids.

The survey shows nearly 1/3 of parents are overwhelmed during the holidays.

The poll notes that extra shopping, balancing finances and keeping the family healthy are the top three things stressing people out and moms are twice as likely as dads to experience high stress.

One in five parents believes this negatively affects their kids.

Doing less may be the key to avoiding stress and getting more out of the holidays.

Think less doing and more being.

Be more present instead of buying more presents.

Experts say to make the season brighter, sit down as a family and ask what everyone really wants from Christmas.

Keep your favorite traditions alive, but think about what activities you can cut out or minimize.

Check the to-do list twice, and try to trim some of the stress to be more joyful and present this holiday season.

In addition to spending time with your loved ones, take time for yourself to reset, replenish and recharge.

Next week on Simon Says, find out how to manifest everything you want to achieve in 2022.

Stay tuned for future Simon Says episodes by following along on the following social media sites: