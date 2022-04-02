Simon Says | Clear your space, clear your mind

Tips for decluttering and staying organized to help clear your mind.

JOHNSON, Ark. — You don't have to wait for months to do a little spring cleaning. The winter weather has thrown a lot of us out of our routines and may have caused some extra clutter in our space.

Kids have been home from school, and if they've been out playing in the snow, they're probably tracking it all inside.

You may have seen on my social media, I’ve been living out of a suitcase for the past few days in order to get to work safely. It's been a long week! And I can't wait to get home and get organized.

That said, I wanted to give you some pointers on decluttering and staying organized.

Clear off all your flat surfaces like counters, tables and nightstands, and wipe them off. Put everything on them back where they belong. Get any trash out of your car. Fold up the laundry and browse through your closet. Is there anything you can donate? Once you get done cleaning your physical spaces, declutter your digital spaces too. Start with your inbox and move on to your camera roll and your computer desktop.

Tidying up will give you a clear headspace and help you start the upcoming week off less stressed.

I talk a lot about James Clear's book Atomic Habits, but there's so much life-changing information in there.

If you want to be a more organized person, focus on doing a little cleaning-up every single day - like never leaving dishes in the sink.



In his book, he writes, "You do not rise to the level of your goals. You fall to the level of your systems. Your goal is your desired outcome. Your system is the collection of daily habits that will get you there."



Remember the reward of having a clear space is having a clear mind. So clear your mind this weekend!

