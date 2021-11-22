Simon Says | Conversations to avoid at Thanksgiving events

Many of us are gathering for Thanksgiving this week, and here are some tips on how to avoid awkward conversations during dinner with your family and friends.

JOHNSON, Arkansas — This week many of us are going to be gathering for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started for Thanksgiving.

For this week's Simon Says, I'm talking about conversations to avoid at the Thanksgiving dinner table.

It's always great to catch up with our relatives and friends. We talk about old times, what we've been up to and current events, but sometimes our conversations can get uncomfortable, to say the least.

So what do we do when people say things that are triggering or even offensive to us? What are the topics we should try to avoid?

I came up with a top-five:

The Vaccine Debate Politics Religion Money Family Drama/Gossip

The most timeless Thanksgiving dinner table debates are over religion, money and politics. I'd suggest keeping your opinions and finances to yourself. You're not going to change anyone's mind or investment portfolio over the course of one meal.

Whether you're on the left or right in your political views, religious or not - these are touchy topics that should probably be left alone.

Family drama and gossip are toxic topics and not a productive way to spend your time with loved ones, especially ones who have traveled all this way to see you. They want to enjoy themselves and your company.

Remember getting family together is rare and we should feel fortunate to spend time together.

Try to avoid sensitive topics by kindly excusing yourself from the conversation if it gets uncomfortable.

