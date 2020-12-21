Tis' the season for hassle-free returns: Walmart announces new returns program

Customers can now return items purchased online without leaving their homes using Walmart's new service, Carrier Pickup by FedEx.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Just in time for the dreaded holiday returns season, Walmart is announcing a free and easy service that lets customers return items purchased online (shipped and sold by Walmart.com) without having to leave their homes.

Customers can now schedule a return through Walmart's new service, Carrier Pickup by FedEx, which is here to stay beyond the holiday season.

Sharon Weber, Sr. Manager Media Relations, Walmart, said, "We know the easiest return for a customer is one they never have to make. But, we too, know the reality of being gifted a third air fryer or that ugly Christmas sweater that wasn’t actually intended to be ugly. Combined with a year unlike any other, we knew it was time to look at our return policies and processes to ensure they were safe and headache-free."

Carrier Pickup Return Process:

Log into account on Walmart.com or Walmart App, and Start a Return

Select item(s) to be returned

Select Carrier Pickup

Choose pickup date

Pack the return and attach the label and keep it ready for pickup

*Carrier Pickup available to all customers where FedEx provides Small Parcel Pickup service.

Customers who don’t have access to a printer can create a return request on Walmart App or Walmart.com, receive a QR code and then drop their returns off at FedEx.

FedEx Drop Off Process:

Select “Drop off at FedEx” as the return method

Get a return code / QR code

Take packaged return along with the QR code to any FedEx Office location.

A FedEx associate will scan the QR Code, print a free return label, attach it to the box and ship it to Walmart

"The holidays are stressful enough, no matter how customers buy items we want the returns experience to be easy, safe and seamless. We’re proud of the changes we’re making to take some of the stress – and those unwanted Christmas sweaters – off our customers’ backs," said Weber.

Walmart has also made changes to speed up its in-store returns process by opening alternate returns locations and giving associates the tools to make returns anywhere in the store and sped up the time frame in which customers get their money back.

Changes to In-Store Return Process:

No matter where customers bought items – in-store, online or from a third-party vendor, customers can start their return online via the Walmart app or on Walmart.com. If customers don’t have a Walmart account they can also type or click www.walmart.com/startreturn, it will save time in line and will make returning at the store quick and easy.

In many stores we will open an alternate location(s) within the store to make returns and help maintain social distancing guidelines.

Can’t find the receipt? Don’t problem! If a customer has purchased an item with a debit/credit card in-store we can look up the purchase at the register.

As an added bonus, items returned to Walmart aren't all going to waste.

"Since December 2019, we have diverted more than 100,000 tons of returned merchandise and enterprise assets from the landfill through our donation, product liquidation and numerous recycling programs," said Weber. "With various recycling programs in place this year, we have been able to produce 1.9 million pounds of recycled plastic resin which will be reused in manufacturing of 9.2+ million products that will be sold in our stores. Who knew reverse logistics could be so impactful!"

