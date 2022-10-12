Toys 'R' Us makes grand return in numerous Macy's stores

The popular toy store will be reopening locations around the country in Macy's stores, including several in Northeast Ohio.

OHIO, USA — Children, and those just young at heart, can be "Toys "R" Us kids once again, as the popular chain has partnered with Macy's to reopen locations across the country.

While the once-mighty toy giant may not have their own locations just yet, the brand will live on in toy sections in Macy's stores throughout the United States.

Several locations are reportedly already open, but the triumphant return will officially kickoff with a multi-day grand opening event from Oct. 15 to Oct. 23 which will also celebrate the birthday of Geoffrey, the brand's famous giraffe mascot.

The 9-day event will include festivities such as activities for children, a store scavenger hunt and special giveaways on brands like Barbie, LEGO and Fisher Price. Stores will also have a "Geoffrey on a bench" life size photo opportunity.

The toy sections will reportedly range from a modest 1,000 square feet to a massive 10,000 in select locations, from small local branches to flagship locations in cities like Atlanta, Houston, New York and San Francisco.

According to Toys "R" Us parent company WHP Global, they plan to have a Toys "R" Us location in every Macy's store in the country by the time the holiday season rolls around.

A large number of these stores are now open in Northeast Ohio, including at Southpark Center in Strongsville, Great Northern in North Olmsted, Summit Mall in Fairlawn, University Square in University Heights, and Belden Village Mall in Canton. A full list of current and planned locations can be found here.

Toys "R" Us officially went out of business in 2018, and while several comeback attempts since have failed to fully reignite the brand, the partnership with Macy's has reportedly seen significant success so far.

For those looking to revisit their childhoods or introduce the next generation to Geoffrey, Toys "R" Us looks to finally be back.