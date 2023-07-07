NWA Book Swap happening in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. —
NWA Book Fest will be hosting a brand-new event for book lovers in Springdale on September 9. This Book Swap event will be held at the Apollo on Emma Avenue starting at 6 p.m.
With this book swap, NWA Book Fest hopes to lessen book waste while also bringing readers together. The event will also feature a “Recommendation Station” for those swapping books.
Other activities such as local snacks, drinks, dessert and a mini-makers market will be available at the event.
Early bird tickets will be on sale through Aug. 1 and include a tote bag with purchase. For more information on the event and for ticket sales, click here.
