NWA Book Swap happening in Springdale

The event encourage more sustainable and accessible reading practices given the growth of book waste.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPRINGDALE, Ark. —

NWA Book Fest will be hosting a brand-new event for book lovers in Springdale on September 9. This Book Swap event will be held at the Apollo on Emma Avenue starting at 6 p.m.

With this book swap, NWA Book Fest hopes to lessen book waste while also bringing readers together. The event will also feature a “Recommendation Station” for those swapping books.

Other activities such as local snacks, drinks, dessert and a mini-makers market will be available at the event.

Early bird tickets will be on sale through Aug. 1 and include a tote bag with purchase. For more information on the event and for ticket sales, click here.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device