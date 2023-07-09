Don't miss the fall Growing Kids consignment event in Fort Smith

The sale is an event held twice a year for parents to have access to affordable children's clothing, toys, and equipment.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark — The fall Growing Kids consignment event in Fort Smith will be taking place this weekend on Sept. 7-9 at the Kay Rodgers Park from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Growing Kids is a consignment event that happens twice a year in Fort Smith for parents to have access to affordable children's clothing, toys, and equipment.

At the same time, people are able to sell their children's gently used clothing, toys, and equipment with a chance to get up to 75% of their selling price. Because of the nature of the event, consignors don't need to wait a long time for their items to sell.

The Growing Kids website has instructions on how to participate as a consignor.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device