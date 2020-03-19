Sewer officials warn against flushing disinfecting wipes down the toilet – even if the package says ‘flushable’

Please stop flushing those wipes down the toilet.

CLEVELAND — You’ve probably been using more disposable wipes around the house lately as we all take extra precautions because of coronavirus.

But please stop flushing those wipes down the toilet.

“Wipes bind with fats, oils and grease and can wreak havoc on smaller wastewater treatment facilities, clog local sewer systems and harm your home’s plumbing,” officials with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District said in a press release.

An important thing to remember… Officials say wipes are NOT flushable – even if the packaging says so.

“Flushable wipes are not truly flushable,” said Jim Bunsey, Chief Operating Officer. “They might go down the drain, but they do not break up like regular toilet paper.”

But that's not all. The NORSD also tweeted the following reminder earlier this week regarding all forms of wipes:

Baby wipes are not flushable

Paper towels are not flushable

Tissues are not flushable

Disinfecting wipes are not flushable

The solution is easy. Just throw them in a trash can.