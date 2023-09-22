The Stick Shack is your dog's new favorite place

Jen Yonkers got the idea for The Stick Shack from seeing Little Free Libraries pop up around the area.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — You've likely heard of, or even seen, a Little Free Library in your community. The small stands are built to act as miniature community libraries where anyone is welcome to take, or leave, a book.

One West Michigan woman loved the idea of the libraries so much that she decided to make her own — but for dogs.

The Stick Shack was created by Jen Yonkers as a dog stick and toy library for the community.

"You can leave stuff if you want, you can take whatever you want," says Yonkers. "It's free to anybody walking by with their dog."

While Little Free Libraries are only meant to hold books, The Stick Shack has much more in store for its canine visitors.

Toys, waste bags, treats and water are included in the shack — all things that Yonkers says make for a happy neighborhood for both people and their pets.

"It brings a smile to the faces of the kids and the parents and the dog owners that walk by and it's just community," she says.

Yonkers encourages everyone who comes by The Stick Shack to post a picture of their dog on its Facebook page linked here.

"It's free to partake in, have some fun with it, take some pictures with it," says Yonkers. "Love to see them on the Facebook page."

The Stick Shack is located at 3900 Piute Dr. SW in Grandville.

