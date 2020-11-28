Thanksgiving leftovers and your pets, plus Black Friday deals for pet parents

A local vet tells us what foods are safe, and which are not for your furry family members.

ROGERS, Ark. — It’s the day after Thanksgiving, and you may still have a lot of leftover food.

If you're still suffering from a food coma after that delicious Thanksgiving meal and can’t stomach another bite of leftovers and your dog is begging for the scrapes.

Before you give Buddy a bite, beware.

“The things that will not be safe are things that are highly seasoned, high in fat, high in sugar. Anything really that’s outside their normal," Lindy O'Neal, Animal Medical Center Owner and Veterinarian, said.

O'Neal says some whole foods that haven’t been seasoned, spiced, or buttered may be okay, but even a small spoonful of the wrong thing can cause many problems.

“An upset stomach, vomit, or diarrhea. It’s really serious when it happens to overstimulate the pancreas, and it can cause pancreatitis, which can be a life-threatening disease if not treated," O'Neal said.

Keep pets from getting into bad situations like digging in the trash or counter surfing.

“You want everything pushed back, take the trash out immediately. Just don’t give them the opportunity to get into trouble," O'Neal said.



The day after Thanksgiving not only means leftovers but also sales for pet parents.

“There’s a sale pretty much on everything in the store. It’s just going to be catering to what kind of item you’re looking for," Emily Enslow-Berg, Marketing Manager Pet Supplies Plus Rogers, said.



From dog food, cat trees, and everything in between.

If you make a purchase here, you could also be helping animals looking for forever homes.

"We try to help with community engagement, and we try to help all of our local shelters and rescues. So, there are all kinds of items that need to be donated to them," Enslow-Berg said.



Stock up, pet parents. Your furry family members will thank you.

Some deals at Pet Supplies Plus in Rogers are only available on Black Friday, but many will last through the end of the month.