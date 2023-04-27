Rogers Animal Services to offer free dog adoptions during Empty the Shelter event

From May 2-13 Rogers Animal Services will be joining forces with the BISSELL Pet foundation and Dogtopia to offer zero-fee adoptions for all dogs and puppies.

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers Animal Services in partnership with the BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) and Dogtopia will be offering the chance to adopt a dog or puppy with zero fees from May 2-13.

Rogers Animal Services will be one of the more than 350 shelters to participate in the Empty the Shelters event, which nationally lasts from May 1-15. Individual shelters that participate have their own timeframe.

Pets adopted as part of the event will be fully vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered for less than $50, depending on the shelter. The event happens quarterly and this is this year's first event.

Adoption fees are covered by BPF, a foundation that focuses on providing support to animal welfare organizations which include the aforementioned vaccination, microchipping, spay/neuter services as well as crisis and disaster response.

Other shelters in Arkansas participating in the event include:

Humane Society of Independence County

Cabot Animal Support Services

River Valley Needy Paws Animal Shelter

Eureka Springs Good Shepherd Humane Society

Paws and Claws Pet Shelter of Madison County Arkansas

Jonesboro Animal Control

Northeast Arkansas Humane Society

Humane Society of Pulaski County

City of Malvern Animal Shelter

"This is a very difficult time for shelters across the country, with increasing owner surrenders due to the housing crisis and inflation as well as slowed adoption rates," said Cathy Bissell, founder of BPF.

Participating organizations advise potential families to research about adoption requirements and specific dogs they might wish to adopt.

Dogtopia is a dog daycare, overnight boarding, and spa services company with centers throughout the U.S. and Canada.