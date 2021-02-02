‘She can’t stand affection’: Akron pet rescue looking for perfect ‘jerk’ to adopt not-so-cuddly cat

'She can’t stand affection and really thinks we are all just the annoying source of her food. But that may change in a home. Or it may not.'

“Let’s be real for a moment. Creature is not warm and cuddly. She is not cute and lovable. She is borderline tolerable on most days,” One of a Kind Pet Rescue posted on their Facebook page. “She can’t stand affection and really thinks we are all just the annoying source of her food. But that may change in a home. Or it may not. She may be a good hunter. Either way, we would like a comfy home for her. If you are jerk maybe the two of you would get along?”

So are you the perfect "jerk" willing to give Creature a new home? Here’s more about this grumpy cat as described on One of a Kind Pet Rescue’s site:

“Creature was found in Portage Lakes as a stray. She is about six years old, and we imagine that she has been on her own for most of that time. Creature prefers not to have company of any kind. She doesn't care to socialize with the other kitties in her room, and definitely doesn't care for human affection. Creature would most likely be a good mouser. She would make a nice barn cat as well. If you would like to meet Creature, please email Adoption@Oneofakindpets.com to schedule an appointment.”