Adopt-A-Pet: Wilson Zoo in Rogers has a feline friend for you

Wilson Zoo currently has about 120 adoptable cats in its care.

ROGERS, Ark. — Hey all you cool cats and kittens, your next best friend is waiting for you to adopt them! Foster-based cat rescue Wilson Zoo in Rogers may have what you're looking for.

Wilson Zoo currently has about 120 adoptable cats in its care.

One of the felines up for adoption is 4-month-old Peaches.

“She’s sassy, she’s playful, she’s really sweet. She’s one of those cats that’s at home in any situation. Nothing really phases her," Jasmine Young, Wilson Zoo volunteer said.

Wilson Zoo is hoping Peaches gets adopted with her timid best friend, 5-month-old Beth.

“That makes the transition easier and then it provides them someone they can grow up with and be friends. They groom each other and play together, and it’s just better for their mental health," Young said.



14-week-old Teddy is also looking for a forever home. The gray tabby cat and her littler mates had to be bottle-fed after coming to the rescue when they were just one day old.

“Her foster mom has four kids and like two or three dogs as well as some other cats so, her kittens always come out really socialized, well rounded and ready for anything," Young told 5NEWS.

If you're hoping for more of a laidback kind of girl, Hecate is the one for you. The senior cat was in poor condition, but now she's well on the way to living her best life.

“Kittens are more high energy. They’re adorable, but a senior is great because they’re a little bit more low maintenance, but they have just as much love to give," Young said.

While some cats may take longer to feel comfortable in a new environment, others land on their feet right away. But, they all deserve a family to call their own.