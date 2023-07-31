Only 'emergency' dog surrenders at Fayetteville Animal Services

A week after 5NEWS reported that Fayetteville Animal Services was running out of kennels for dogs, the facility announces it is only taking in 'emergency' cases.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Animal Services has issued a press release announcing to the public that it will only be taking in dogs in emergency situations due to their kennels being at full capacity.

Although future owners still need to fill out an application, adoption fees will be waived through the month of August as the shelter participates in the Clear the Shelters campaign. This is Fayetteville's ninth year participating in the campaign, which aims to clear the shelters of its occupants and find them a forever home.

“We’re hoping that, with this big adoption event occurring during August, we will be back to providing full services soon,” Animal Services Superintendent Justine Lentz said.

