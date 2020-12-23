Adopt-A-Pet: Why giving a pet as a Christmas gift is not always the best idea

Seeing that cute puppy underneath the Christmas tree with a red bow around its neck may seem like a great idea for a present, but animals are not toys.

HACKETT, Ark. — In this week's Adopt-A-Pet segment, 5NEWS spoke with The Artemis Project about why giving a pet as a Christmas gift is not always the best idea.

“Picking out animals is a very personal choice," Jennifer Reddout, The Artemis Project volunteer, said. "People pick out animals based on their temperament, and they’re a lifelong commitment."

The Artemis Project says that many animals given as gifts on Christmas end up right back in shelters or abandoned.

With some pet owners breeding their animals instead of spaying or neutering, it’s led to overpopulation in the River Valley. This is why The Artemis Project transports close to 100 dogs every month to rescues and shelters north of Arkansas.