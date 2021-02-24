Oldest police officer in Arkansas has been protecting community for over 60 years

At 91 years old, L.C. Smith, whose friends call him "Buckshot," is believed to be the oldest officer in the state of Arkansas.

CAMDEN, Ark. — Every month, we take time to recognize the men and women in uniform. The ones who keep us safe, either at home, or overseas.

Today, we're sharing the story of a man who's been keeping central Arkansas safe for more than 60 years.

When he first started in 1958, "I worked for free," said L.C. Smith, whose friends call him "Buckshot."

Why did he work for free?

"I just liked the job," he said.

If only we all liked our jobs as much Smith. At 91 years old, he's believed to be the oldest officer in the state of Arkansas.

"I take it day by day," he said.

And for the last 22,000 days, he has protected Arkansans.

After nearly five decades at Ouchita County, he tried to retire. But the Camden Police Department wouldn't have it.

He's become well-known over the years. And that's "a good thing bad thing," he joked. "I get joy sometimes people walk up and say you remember me from 40 years ago?" He laughed.

He spends most of his days now serving as a mentor to the younger officers. Teaching them to "be polite, treat everybody right." He continued, "you can't treat them the same, but you can treat them right."