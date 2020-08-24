Send us a video of your class safely saying the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Morning Pledge on 5NEWS This Morning airs between 6 am and 7 am each morning seven days a week. Your pledge may be played days or months after submission. If selected to the air we will reply back to the email that the pledge was sent from the week before your pledge will air with the date your pledge will air. Then the pledge will be available on 5NEWSonline.com for some time after it airs during 5NEWS this Morning.