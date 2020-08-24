Send us a video of your class safely saying the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Morning Pledge on 5NEWS This Morning airs between 6 am and 7 am each morning seven days a week. Your pledge may be played days or months after submission. If selected to the air we will reply back to the email that the pledge was sent from the week before your pledge will air with the date your pledge will air. Then the pledge will be available on 5NEWSonline.com for some time after it airs during 5NEWS this Morning.
We do not need release forms please just make sure that each student who is going to do the pledge can be shown on television before you record the pledges. We hope to see you again soon.
Here are some tips to get a great video.
- 30 seconds or less please. **We cannot use your classes video if the pledge portion is more than 30 seconds long** the whole video can be longer as long as the Pledge portion is LESS than 30 seconds.
- Shoot horizontally.
- Stabilize your camera. Use a tripod or phone up to make sure the video is not shaking during the pledge.
- Make sure everyone looks at the camera when saying the pledge and has their right hand over their hearts.
- Give your group a count down. Say three, two, one, pause then point at the camera. To give time to cut from count down to the pledge.
- Hold steady for a few seconds after the pledge so that we can cut out.
- Do a couple of takes. The first ones may be a little rough and send us your best.
- Be sure to include on the videos audio or in the email the school or organization and the class name or group name. (Alma Elementary Mrs. Smith’s 3rd grade or Elkins Boys Scouts Troup 145).
- Make sure there is no loud background noise and the pledge is clear with no excessive echoing and please say the pledge only, no “ready solute pledge” or anything else before or after.
