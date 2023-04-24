Meet Alexandra Burnley, 5NEWS evening anchor

She will co-anchor alongside Daren Bobb every weekday for the 4, 5, 6 & 10 p.m. newscasts.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 5NEWS welcomes Alexandra Burnley as anchor of the most-watched evening newscasts in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Alexandra debuts Monday, April 24 at 6:00 p.m.

She will co-anchor alongside Daren Bobb every weekday for the 4, 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts. Alexandra Burnley has years of experience working in television news as an anchor and reporter, with experience in Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wausau, Wisconsin; and Duluth, Minnesota.

Alexandra fell in love with the beauty and people in the area and looks forward to connecting with the viewers.

“I want to meet people in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley and hear what's important to them, especially if they feel like there's an issue in their community that's not getting enough attention or any attention at all,” Alexandra said.

“Alexandra has a natural charisma that is unmatched, she is relatable, and I am confident that viewers will fall in love with her as she focuses on telling the stories that matter most to those in Arkansas,” said News Director, Morgan Schaab.