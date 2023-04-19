New film to highlight Arkansas native & NBA trailblazer

The new film 'Sweetwater' will highlight the Hall of Famer’s journey as an early Harlem Globetrotter and one of the first black NBA players.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nathaniel "Sweetwater' Clifton, a Little Rock-born trailblazer, will soon see recognition on the big screen!

Nathaniel or Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton is widely known as the first African American to sign a contract with the National Basketball Association.

"The first one, along with Chuck Cooper and Earl Lloyd," former Globetrotter Herbert Lang said.

It was a big shot made in history that has impacted so many after him. Now, that shot is getting recognition on the big screen.

“Breaking the color barrier, he's the Jackie Robinson of Basketball, per se,” Lang said.

The first black NBA player to sign a contract didn't come until 1950, but he was born in Little Rock, Arkansas.

“It was kind of shocking that I played for the Globetrotters for almost 20 years and I never knew that Sweetwater was from Arkansas,” Lang said. “I never really knew that he was the first one to sign an NBA contract.”

The film 'Sweetwater' will bring light to the trailblazer's journey, whether it be the triumphs or the adversity.

"In the '40s and '50s African Americans, they weren't really allowed to play in the NBA,” Lang explained. “So, they had to go up and do their own thing. And they played on teams like the Globetrotters in New York Rens. I mean, there was a time when the Globetrotters couldn't even check into a hotel room."

Herbert Lang, a proud Arkansan from Brinkley and former Globetrotter, will play Louis “Babe” Pressley, one of Sweetwater's friends and Globetrotter teammates.

“He was one of what they call ‘the originals’ he played for almost 20 years,” Lang said. “Like myself, he ended up being a player and coach and he was really impactful in the Globetrotters.”



According to Lang, 'Sweetwater' doesn't lack Arkansas ties, with Bobby Portis Jr. portraying the NBA icon Earl Lloyd. For Lang, working on set was a dream come true.

“We started Disney Ranch, which was amazing, and to have an opportunity to film on Studio 14 on Warner Brothers parking lot,” Lang said.

Lang said the film has also made him reflect.

“If it wasn't for people like Sweetwater, these things wouldn't have been possible then for me,” Lang said.

He expects viewers will too walk away with something more too.