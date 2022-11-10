Couple looks back on making history with the first same-sex marriage in Arkansas

Jennifer and Kristin Seaton-Rambo remember the day they made history at a Eureka Springs courthouse by having the first same-sex marriage in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — In 2014, couples lined up at a courthouse in Eureka Springs for a chance to make their union legal— That included Jennifer and Kristin Seaton-Rambo.

They waited in line for hours to exercise a right they had never been granted before.

An unexpected ruling that took place in May 2014 from Pulaski County Judge Chris Piazza who declared that the state's ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional.

Jennifer and Kristin were the first same-sex couple in Arkansas to be married.

"It was an emotional rollercoaster," said Jennifer. "I remember saying the word, 'indescribable,' and that's still to this day and since, because, you know, that first year after we were sort of in limbo until 2015."

In 2015, the United States Supreme Court ruled same-sex marriage as legal in all 50 states, but some are worried that what was codified as a right for all could once again be threatened.

Some lawmakers have already taken steps to pass more federal protections.

The Respect for Marriage Act would ensure that every state recognizes same-sex marriage, even if the Supreme Court were to overturn the landmark 2014 ruling.

The House of Representatives passed the Respect for Marriage Act back in July, but since then it's been sitting in the Senate with no vote.

"It's disheartening to go through all of that again, but if that's what we have to do we will do it," said Kristin. "We will go through all of that again and fight. We are all human. We are all the same."

In the eight years they have been married, they explained that it's been going great.