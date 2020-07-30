Bill Clinton reminds us of John Lewis' lasting message

"He left us with marching orders," Bill Clinton's message to viewers at John Lewis' funeral.

ATLANTA — Bill Clinton's remarks about the late John Lewis, at his funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary today, will ring with generations to come.The former president spoke to John Lewis' character, leadership skills and drive to change this nation.

Clinton remarked that John Lewis is like all of us. "I think it's important that all of us who loved him remember that he was, after all, a human being, a man like all other humans, born with strengths that he made the most of when many don't, born with weaknesses that he worked hard to beat down, when many can't, but still a person. It made him more interesting, and it made him, in my mind, even greater."

John Lewis one time shared a story with Bill Clinton about his time at a demonstration where he got hit in the head with a long piece of pipe.

In his reflection on this story, Clinton remarks, "...he was here on a mission that was bigger than personal ambition."

Prior to John Lewis receiving national recognition, Clinton believed that there were three pivotal moments in his life.

The first was the notable story of John Lewis running around his aunts' house with his cousins to prevent the home from flying off its foundation. Clinton said that it taught Lewis "...about the power of working together, something that was more powerful than any instruction."

Second was John Lewis' impact as the youngest speaker during the March on Washington in 1963 with his speech focusing on taking the opportunity to bring an end to racism.

Third was Bloody Sunday and on that day John Lewis marched wearing a trench coat and backpack; an outfit that was not normal for the times. Among other things in that backpack was the autobiography of Thomas Merton,"a Roman Catholic Trappist monk" the former president said. Clinton thinks that Lewis felt "...if Thomas Merton can find his way and keep his faith and believe in the future, he, John Lewis could too."

The former president spoke about the importance of the gathering today, which was to honor John Lewis' legacy. Lewis upheld his character during the hard times like lost elections and his energy to keep pushing forward even when others were tired. Clinton remarked, "...no matter what, John always kept walking to reach the beloved community."

"...he developed an absolutely uncanny ability to heal troubled waters." He worked with his adversaries to get converts.

In regards to John Lewis' message in the New York Times, Clinton said that these are "marching orders " to "keep moving."

One time Clinton was at an event to honor John Lewis, and someone asked what he wish he could have done as president. Clinton responded, "...if I could do just one thing...I would infect every American with whatever it was that John Lewis got as a 4-year-old kid and took through a lifetime to keep moving and to keep moving in the right direction and keep bringing other people to move..."

Clinton ended with this remark, "...we salute, suit up and march on."