Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery has passed away at the age of 66, the Arkansas State Treasury staff confirmed on Wednesday.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — On Wednesday, the Office of Treasurer of State of Arkansas confirmed that Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery passed away at age 66.

“We are devastated. Losing Mark represents a huge loss for the entire staff. Mark was an incredible leader and a humble public servant and this was unexpected. It’s definitely going to take us time to process this. We ask that you keep Mark’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this time,” Stephen Bright, chief of staff at the Office of the Treasurer said.

The group shared that focus is now remembering Lowery's legacy and continuing to push his work further.

"Our focus now is to honor Treasurer Lowery and continue doing the work on behalf of all Arkansans that he entrusted us all with. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

Following Lowery's passing, AG Tim Griffin shared his condolences and reflected on Lowery's character.

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of State Treasurer Mark Lowery. Mark was a dedicated servant of Arkansas for 30 years as an elected official, journalist and educator. Mark fought for fairness in elections, and Arkansas is better because of his service. My prayers are with Mark’s family and friends, and I offer them my sincere condolences,” Griffin said.

The news came shortly after the announcement that Lowery would be retiring on September 30 after experiencing a series of strokes during the past year.

Lowery had two strokes in 2023, the first in March and another in June. After the first stroke, Lowery spent weeks in rehabilitation in Arkansas, before continuing his medical rehabilitation while surrounded by his family in Maryland.

He then returned to Arkansas and the Treasurer’s Office in early June.

However, in mid-June, he suffered from a second, more severe stroke, leading Lowery and his family to decide to announce his retirement to allow him to focus on his health.

In a statement released by the family, they said:

“It was the joy of his life traveling across Arkansas and building lasting relationships with constituents throughout the state. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others and fighting for Arkansans.”

Lowery first began his public service as the Chief of Staff for then Lt. Governor Mike Huckabee in the 1990s.

He received a master’s degree in communications from The University of Arkansas in 2000 and later held many positions from the editor of the Maumelle Monitor and The Sherwood Voice, to lobbyist and executive director for the Arkansas Chapter of the National Association of Financial Advisors.

Lowery also taught communications at the University of Central Arkansas and Henderson State University. He was elected in 2012 to his first term in the Arkansas Legislature, and served two terms as House Chair of the Insurance & Commerce Committee, as a member of the Education Council, and on the Arkansas Legislative Council.

He then served five terms in the Arkansas Legislature.