Fayetteville approves $2 million for Childcare Assistance Program

Fayetteville's City Council voted unanimously to approve additional funding, bringing the total ARPA funding for childcare to $2 million.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An additional $1.5 million has been allocated for the City of Fayetteville’s Childcare Assistance Program.

This program launched in December 2022 with an original appropriation of $500,000 from the City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

At its Feb. 7 meeting, City Council voted unanimously to approve additional funding, bringing the City’s total allocation of ARPA funding for childcare assistance to $2 million.

Fayetteville’s Childcare Assistance Program provides help for low- to moderate-income families with childcare expenses.

It is available to families who live, work, or go to school in Fayetteville. Eligible participants may be approved for up to 12 monthly payments for childcare assistance, which are made directly from the City to licensed childcare facilities in Fayetteville.

The City’s Community Resources Department administers and manages this program.

Applicants are encouraged to stay in contact with Community Resources staff for guidance and support on application materials, eligibility, and processing.

To apply for the Childcare Assistance Program, or if you have questions, please email community_resources@fayetteville-ar.gov or call Community Resources at 479-575-8260.

For more information about the Childcare Assistance Program, please go to: https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/4248/Childcare-Assistance-Program

