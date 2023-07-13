What to do if you see a bear | Experts weigh in after local sighting

After a hiker reported seeing a black bear and her cub in the Mount Sequoyah area, Fayetteville Parks and Recreation issued a warning to the public.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Department received a report on July 11 of a black bear and a cub being spotted.

The Park Planning Superintendent, Ted Jack, says this wasn't the first time the family was seen.

"They put that they'd seen it on social media. And someone contacted them saying hey, I saw him about a week ago," Jack says.

So the Department took necessary precautions, putting signs up in the area the bears were spotted to warn hikers and bikers and instruct them on how to react.

"One, you want to kind of make a little noise, so you don't just suddenly get on top of there and scare them or anything like that. If you do see one, two, back away from them slowly, don't start with them," Jack says.

Jack recommends always keeping your dog on a leash because they could go up to bears and the situation could escalate.

"The problem is if you don't a dog may go up to the bear barking at it. And then the bear scares the dog and the dog comes right back to you with the bear coming along with it," Jack says.

The Parks department advises the public not to feed them. And for people who live in the area, don't leave bird or deer feeders out.

Keith Stevens, Chief of Communications for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, says it's unusual to see a mama bear come out with a cub, especially in an urban environment.

"More than likely they just kind of wandered and found some food and just got a little bit too close," Stevens says.

However, black bears are nothing like grizzly bears.

"Grizzly bears are much, much, much bigger. They're a little bit more aggressive than Arkansas black bears," Stevens says.

As for the mama bear and her cub, they're likely not going to make the mount Sequoyah Woods their forever home.

"The mother is going to take them in and get away from it once she realizes there's people around. My guess is you'll probably not see her anymore this year," Stevens tells us.

