Toby Keith acquires Arkansas-based fishing brand

NORMAN, Okla. — The bait and tackle brand, Luck E Strike, announced in a press release that the country music star, Toby Keith, has acquired the company.

Keith has respect for the brand's reputation. "It's actually one of the earliest fishing brands that is universally stocked in national retailers," Keith said of the brand.

Like Keith's song, the company is focusing on its traditional "Made in America" division in Greenwood, Ark. The company is debuting its new slogan: "An American Original since 1970."

Luck E Strike is endorsed by National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Famer Jimmy Houston.

"It's a big deal for the fishing industry as a whole to have him involved and bringing this brand back to where it ought to be,” Houston said of Keith's acquisition.

Keith believes he can bring the company back to as good as it once was and can bring the new focus and business they need. "We will put this brand back at the level it deserves," he said.

"It’s a working folk’s brand and Toby Keith is the right person at the right time to build this thing back up," said Luck E Strike General Manager Jeff Williams.

