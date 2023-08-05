Report on Northwest Arkansas biking trail accessibility to be released

The report is an effort to improve equal access and options of trails in the region to everyone "regardless of their socioeconomic status or background."

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A report on Northwest Arkansas's trails and transportation systems will be released from Trailblazers, an organization that consults on equity in trail accessibility in NWA.

The name of the full publication is called The Northwest Arkansas Trails and Active Transportation Equity Report, put together by Equitable Cities and Bike.POC and reportedly also includes input from "diverse stakeholders, including community members," Trailblazers said in their announcement of the report.

Trailblazers is an organization that formed from the merger of NWA Trailblazers which developed 300+ miles of trails in the region and a nonprofit focusing on education and advocacy for "active transportation," BikeNWA.

According to the City of Fayetteville, the definition of active transportation is any form of human-powered transportation, such as walking, cycling, using a wheelchair, in-line skating, skateboarding, or using a scooter.

The report, which will be available to the public on June 1, "provides a detailed analysis of the perceptions, use, and potential barriers to access for the region's current state of trails and active transportation infrastructure," Trailblazers said.

The organization says the report is an effort to improve equal access and options of trails in the region to everyone, "regardless of their socioeconomic status or background."

Trailblazers goes on to say that the report identifies areas where improvements can be made to ensure that trails and active transportation infrastructure are accessible, safe, and convenient for everyone.

"We trust this report will be a valuable resource for community leaders, policymakers, and advocates as we work collaboratively to create a more connected, healthy, and vibrant Northwest Arkansas," said Prentis Grayson, Trailblazers' community organizer.

The report will have three areas of focus:

NWA Trails & Active Equity Map

Trails & Active Transportation Focus Group

NWA Paved Trail Inclusivity Survey

The equity map will visualize and reportedly help highlight areas in the region where access to trails could be improved. It's an "online interactive map" that will use census data of trails in NWA, the organization says.

In a series of focus groups conducted by Equitable Cities, an urban planning research firm and Bike.POC hired by Trailblazers, the report includes "invaluable insights of local NWA residents who voiced concerns about road design, personal safety on trails and transportation, and lack of representation in active sports publications and advertising."

In the final part of the report, Trailblazers says it distributed a survey informed by what came from the focus groups to learn more about improvements to inclusive access to trails in NWA.

Trailblazers also "recruited a diverse team to its newly formed Trails, Cycling and Active Transportation Advisory Council," which involves a group of 13 people "impassioned to reduce barriers to trails and transportation in the area," the announcement states.

The report will be made available on the Trailblazers' website on June 1.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device