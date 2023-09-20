Little Rock campsites opening early ahead of 2024 eclipse

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced early opening of campsites ahead of the solar eclipse.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A total solar eclipse is happening on April 8, 2024, with many spots in the United States as prime locations to watch this super rare event. The path of totality for the eclipse will be right over Arkansas.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has announced a list of campsites in Arkansas that will be open early next year for the eclipse. The early openings will help accommodate the increased number of visitors to the area.

The following campsites in the Little Rock District will be opening 60 days early, on March 15and will remain open for the rest of the 2024 recreation season:

Greers Ferry Lake

Dam Site

Old Highway 25

Heber Springs Rec

John F. Kennedy

Devils Fork

Choctaw

Cherokee

Mill Creek

Sugar Loaf

Shiloh

Narrows

Hill Creek

Cove Creek

