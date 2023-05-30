Arkansas Game and Fish Commission offers free, unlicensed weekend of fishing

Anybody will be able to fish anywhere in Arkansas during the event, even without fishing licenses or trout permits.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) is set to host its annual free fishing weekend between 12 p.m. on Friday, June 9, and 12 a.m. on June 11.

According to the website, anybody can fish anywhere in Arkansas during the event, without fishing licenses or trout permits.

An annual tradition sponsored by the AGFC and approved by the Governor of Arkansas, the free fishing weekend "gives many people the opportunity to enjoy the amazing angling The Natural State has to offer."

In addition to the lifting of the license requirement, the AGFC has reportedly stocked nearly 50 Family and Community Fishing locations across the state.

