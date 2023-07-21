Expert tips on how to treat poison ivy exposure

Many are spending more time outdoors enjoying nature this summer, but a Mercy nurse gives some tips on how to treat poison ivy exposure when nature gets too close.

ARKANSAS, USA — Summer is here and with it come more outdoors adventures, whether you're home gardening or hiking new trails you're sure to come into contact with nature of all kinds. For many that might mean a peaceful deer sighting or a dip in the creek, but others can brush past an innocent-looking shrub and develop an itchy, painful rash, skin redness, blisters and swelling.

When exposed to poison ivy, Ashley Tucker, family nurse practitioner with Mercy Clinic Primary Care, advises washing any exposed surfaces to prevent a breakout. You should also wash any clothing that may have come into contact with the plant.

“A rash can cause a great deal of discomfort and often is very painful,” Tucker said.

If you have been exposed, she says symptoms can appear anywhere from 12 hours to three days after exposure.

Once a rash develops, she suggests caring for it by:

Applying a cool compress to the affected areas

Taking an antihistamine

Taking a cool bath with baking soda or oatmeal

Avoid heat as it aggravates itching

Seek medical care if symptoms persist for longer than 1-3 weeks

Once swelling and trouble breathing sets in, Tucker suggests seeking urgent care or the ER. Rash on the genitals and face is also an ER-worthy symptom.

Tucker advices strongly against using any substances on the affected areas that may make irritation worst, such as rubbing alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, or bleach.

Scratching will also aggravate the symptoms of a rash and potentially cause infections in some, according to Tucker.

Of course you can always avoid this altogether and prevent any poison ivy exposure by wearing long sleeves, long pants, boots, and gloves while working outdoors. Tucker also makes note of barrier creams containing bentoquatam to help protect skin in case of exposure.

Do not use fire to dispose of poisonous plants like poison ivy as inhaling the fumes can cause severe allergic respiratory problems.

