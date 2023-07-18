Bentonville unveiling "Respect Rural Roads" signs

The city, alongside Arkansas Rural Recreational Roads, will be installing the signs on rural roads that can be used recreationally.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The City of Bentonville revealed signage on July 18 created in partnership with Arkansas Rural Recreational Roads (R3).

Arkansas R3 is an initiative to identify and designate rural roads as recreational opportunities across the state. The signs not only encourage bikers but also warn drivers who might be sharing the road.

Arkansas Rural Recreational Roads unveiled the new Respect Rural Roads signs today! You can see these signs out along... Posted by Benton County, Arkansas Government on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

