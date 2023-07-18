Bentonville unveiling "Respect Rural Roads" signs

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The City of Bentonville revealed signage on July 18 created in partnership with Arkansas Rural Recreational Roads (R3).
Arkansas R3 is an initiative to identify and designate rural roads as recreational opportunities across the state. The signs not only encourage bikers but also warn drivers who might be sharing the road.
