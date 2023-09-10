Arkansas prepares for record-breaking travel as The Great North American Solar Eclipse approaches

On April 8, 2024, Arkansas will be in the path of a total solar eclipse where the moon will cross the sun, causing the state to go dark in the afternoon.

ARKANSAS, USA — The rare celestial event will bring people from all over to Arkansas. Spokesperson Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says they started planning two years ago for the expected 1.5 million people to be in the state over the course of four days. But of course, like any big event in the natural state, you'll need to pack your patience.

"We could see an influx of people as late as that Sunday night and Monday morning, as travelers try to get a glimpse of the entire Total Eclipse. We expect the majority of that traffic to be on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. What we are trying to avoid is everyone vacating the state that Monday afternoon, because then we will have some real traffic issues," said Parker

Many are projecting the 2024 eclipse to bring more people to Arkansas than at any point in history, and it's going to pass by quickly. Arkansas Parks Heritage and Tourism (ADPHT) says the 2017 eclipse proved that communities within the totality path will experience as much as triple their population.

"We know that the hotels are already getting booked. In some cases, there is no vacancy, but we want you to come here, be safe, and enjoy the weekend. Staying past Monday night and leaving Tuesday morning is going to make it better for you and better for us," Parker explained.

Ardot is working with other state agencies like Arkansas State Police (ASP) to clean debris off the roads and remove abandoned vehicles. Captain Brad Lann says, "That way when crashes do happen on interstates and highways, we can use the shoulders to get emergency vehicles up or down,"

Representatives from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS), Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM), Arkansas Department of Public Health (ADPH), and multiple other agencies meet regularly to plan for the 2024 Eclipse.

ADPHT says the great North American eclipse will put two-thirds of the state in the path of totality which will run through the center of Arkansas from southwest to northeast, while the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (ADFA) says this is a win for the economy.

"If you look, logistically, you've already got transportation taking action, ensuring that we don't get traffic clogged up, at least as much as possible. All of the retailers in these areas are not only preparing [for the eclipse] but really taking advantage of it," Scott Hardin said.

Most Arkansas state parks require a four-night reservation. 34 parks have some form of overnight accommodations… 21 of those will be in the totality.

An ADPHT statement reads:

As of September 24, 2023, in Arkansas State Parks: 34 parks have some form of overnight accommodations and 21 of these parks are in totality. Across all parks for the dates of Fri, April 5, 2024 – Mon, April 8, 2024, there are 1,498 individual reservations for 5,649 unit nights. The average length of stay is four nights. Camping represents 75.2% of the unit nights with an ADR of $40.16. Cabins represent 10.8% of the unit nights with an ADR of $215.73. Lodges represent 11.6% of the unit nights with an ADR of $213.53. Unique camping represents 2.3% of the unit nights with an ADR of $99.29. As of this date, 20 of the 21 totality parks are sold out for the required 4-night stay. Historic Washington is the only park with no reservations. There is plenty of availability in other parks outside of totality.

ARDOT says it plans to have the traffic management plan completed within the next couple of days, but it's still working to identify choke points in heavy traffic. For now, state agencies say tourists should plan ahead, take it easy, and take it slow. If you're looking for the best place to see the eclipse, Waldron in Scott County is expected to have one of the best views in our region. Fort Smith, Clarksville, Russellville, and Paris are all near the path of totality as well, and large portions of Texas, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio will also be in the path.

