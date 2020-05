Miles Tillemans is a 13-year-old from Little Rock who said he just liked the message of THV11's "Better Together" song.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Need a pick-me-up?

During this time of the year, Arkansans are usually as busy as they can possibly be, but COVID-19 has presented a challenge that almost any American has never seen before.

But because of the unique circumstances, Arkansans are putting their efforts to help others as best as we can, even if that means reminding everyone that we are better together.

Check out 13-year-old Little Rock kid Miles Tillemans singing "Better Together!"