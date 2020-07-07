Clinton National Airport in Little Rock calling for Arkansas artists on two projects

The Clinton National Airport in Little Rock is opening up a 'Calls for Artists' for their first public art opportunity of this new initiative.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Clinton National Airport in Little Rock is launching an Art in the Airport program to give travelers a sense of place as they arrive in Arkansas. They are opening up a 'Calls for Artists' for their first public art opportunity of this new initiative.

This multi-phased initiative will feature the work of talented artists to showcase the state's natural beauty, unique arts and culture.



Opportunities are open to artists currently residing in Arkansas or those who have lived, worked or studied in the state. Submissions are due August 23, 2020.

Floor Design Opportunity 1: The airport is searching for an artist, or artist team, to design the terrazzo floor that will finish our updated pre-security lobby. This special area welcomes millions each year while also serving as the one of the last impressions of those visiting the state and flying home. The selected artist will create a custom design for the floor while the airport will contract for fabrication and installation. A design fee of $10,000 will be provided with a separate budget for fabrication and installation.

Wall Artwork Opportunity 2: The airport is searching for an artist, or artist team, to design and possibly fabricate a wall-mounted work or installation to highlight the state's majestic landscape to those arriving passengers entering the terminal. This project will be located on a curved wall in the concourse exit area and should celebrate the natural beauty of the region and welcome people to Little Rock and Arkansas.

The selected artist will receive a design fee of $10,000. An additional budget will be set for fabrication and installation.

Based on the selected artist’s concept proposal, and in consultation with the artist, the airport may contract for the fabrication and installation with an outside contractor or with the selected artist.