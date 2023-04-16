How to help those struggling with mental health issues

Blanca Cobb shares how to help family and friends who may be suffering from depression or anxiety.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A great way to help a friend struggling with depression, anxiety and yourself is to get moving. This means taking a walk, hiking, or bike. There’s no need to call out why you want to get active. Being active is healthy for everyone; just make it part of what you do.

Listening and being supportive can go a long way in helping your friend who’s struggling with depression or anxiety. And can be more helpful than advising because mental health issues can be multi-faceted, and one-size-fits advice may not be helpful.

Mental health struggles can make simple tasks seem overwhelming. A great way to help someone might be to help them with cooking, cleaning, or running errands.

