It's National Plant a Flower Day

Mar. 12 is National Plant a Flower Day.

Spring is just around the corner, and this will be a perfect day to participate in National Plant a Flower Day.

Each year this day is dedicated to the planting of flowers and looking forward to the spring season.

Children love planting flowers, making this national holiday a great excuse to get outside with them on a beautiful day and to provide them with a fun educational opportunity.

Flowers always make people better, happier and more helpful; they are sunshine, food, and medicine to the soul. - Luther Burbank, botanist (1849-1926)

Flower gardening has become a hobby for many, young and old, and National Plant a Flower Day is a start to the new season each year.

Marigolds and Daffodils are the flowers of March.

It’s good to know the zone you live in to determine which flowers grow as perennials (those that grow back every year) in your area and which are considered annuals (those that require planting every year).

To find out more check out the USDA site for Hardiness Zones.

Seeds can be started inside and set in a sunny window. When the weather is nice, move the plants outside.

Keep the soil moist, but not wet and follow the instructions on the seed package for proper germination of the seedling.

Tips for Starting a Flower Garden

Start with a potted garden. If you aren’t ready to tear up a patch of lawn, this is a good way to go. They do require more watering, but less care overall.

Select plants that grow well in your spot. Some plants grow well in the shade and others prefer the sun. Others love both!

Local greenhouses stock plants that grow well in your area. Don’t be afraid to ask them questions.