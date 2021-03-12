x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Holidays

How to donate toys to kids in need in our area this holiday season

Get into the giving spirit and check out our list of local organizations accepting donations and toys for children in need.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The holiday season is here and there are children within the northwest Arkansas community who need toys under their trees. 

Here is a list of local organizations accepting holiday donations or toys benefiting children in need in our community. These organizations accept donations online and have drop-off locations for items. Some of the organizations even have wishlists of supplies or toys for less fortunate children. 

The organizations benefiting children within the northwest Arkansas community include:  

RELATED: Photo Gallery - Adventure Arkansas: Holiday Lights Showcase

RELATED: 500 Angel Tree kids still in need of holiday gifts in Arkansas

In Other News

Fort Smith brings back long lost holiday tradition