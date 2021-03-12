How to donate toys to kids in need in our area this holiday season

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The holiday season is here and there are children within the northwest Arkansas community who need toys under their trees.
Here is a list of local organizations accepting holiday donations or toys benefiting children in need in our community. These organizations accept donations online and have drop-off locations for items. Some of the organizations even have wishlists of supplies or toys for less fortunate children.
The organizations benefiting children within the northwest Arkansas community include:
- Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter provides 24-hour residential, emergency care for children who are victims of abandonment, abuse or neglect in the state of Arkansas.
- Children's Safety Center of Washington County provides victim advocates, conducts forensic interviews, medical evaluations, and therapy for children who have experienced neglect, abuse or trauma.
- Arkansas Children's Hospital's Festival of Stars is collecting toys and other supply donations for children in need this holiday season.
- Salvation Army Angel Tree program allows sponsors to provide children, known as 'angels, gifts to put under their trees.
- Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County Cherishing Children Christmas program allows sponsors to give money or buy toys to donate to children for gifts.
- Court Appointed Special Advocates of Northwest Arkansas Christmas for a Child program allows sponsors to donate toys off of children in need's wishlists.
- Toys for Tots in Rogers offers ways for donors to give a donation online or give a toy to children of northwest Arkansas in need of toys for the holidays.