Silver Dollar City wins Best Theme Park Holiday Event

Silver Dollar City's 'An Old Time Christmas' was awarded the #1 Best Theme Park Holiday Event in America from USA Today.

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson, Missouri's Silver Dollar City was awarded the Best Theme Park Holiday Event in America in a contest conducted by USA Today editors.

The theme park's holiday event 'An Old Time Christmas' gained the national title for the fifth year in a row from readers of USA Today and 10Best, who voted in the competition.

'An Old Time Christmas' features 6.5 million lights, two Broadway-style shows, a holiday light parade, an 8-story animated Christmas tree, Christmas In Midtown & Joy on Town Square, holiday foods, artisans creating heirloom gifts and a sing-a-long authentic steam train.

The contest was conducted by USA Today editors and industry experts who picked 20 nominees of iconic holiday themes and amusement parks from across the United States of America.

“It’s fun to watch this event continue to grow into a national holiday destination known for our lights, our shows, our crafts, and food,” said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City. “Christmas is always an extra special time for us. But this year, more than ever, it seems folks are wanting, and needing to forget so many challenges of today and celebrate the season with their friends and their families.”