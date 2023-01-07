Prairie Grove celebrates 4th of July weekend with Freedom Fest

Prairie Grove combined its Farmers Market and Main Street Freedom Fest this 4th of July weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Many in the area are already beginning their Independence Day celebrations this weekend.

In Prairie Grove, the city celebrated its Main Street Freedom Fest on Saturday, July 1. The festival was held at the same time as its Farmer's Market combining the two. There were bounce houses, live music, food and much more.

While many enjoyed the festivities they say the best part about the holiday is the people you're with.

"Together bringing everybody together. That community is super important. Family, food, all that good stuff." said JD Johnson a farmer's market seller. "I think we are all very fortunate in this country to have the freedoms that we have and enjoy having opportunity to come together even in situations like this, we don't really come to sell we come to really enjoy each other and enjoy each other's company."

When the festival wrapped up, the city kicked off its fireworks display in the field south of Prairie Grove High School.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device