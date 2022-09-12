Postal service still accepting letters to Santa's workshop until Dec.12

The USPS is still accepting letters telling Santa what type of year you’ve had. Have you been naughty or nice? Be honest, he knows!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — Operation Santa allows children and families to send letters to Santa; then individuals adopt letters and send thoughtful, heartfelt gifts on Santa’s behalf.

The Postal Service is celebrating the 110th anniversary of its beloved Santa program this year.

The program was established by the Postal Service to help as many nice families as possible experience a happy holiday season.

The program provides an online channel where people can safely and securely help children and families have a magical holiday when they otherwise may not – one Santa letter at a time.

For letter writers: Letters to Santa are now being accepted, but they must be postmarked no later than December 12.

Letter writers should include their full name and complete address, with apartment numbers and street directionals, if necessary. Tell Santa what type of year you’ve had. Have you been naughty or nice? Be honest. He knows!

Requests for clothes and shoes should include sizes and colors; and toys, games, and books should include names and titles. Letters must have a postage stamp and be addressed to Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888.

For letter adopters: The USPS Operation Santa program relies solely on random acts of kindness and the generosity of strangers.

Registration, identity verification, and letter adoption are now open.

The last day to adopt a letter is December 19. Adopters who cannot have their identities verified online can be verified in person at a local Post Office.

Once registration and verification are completed, scroll through the letters and select the one that touches your heart.

Follow the instructions provided and grant someone’s holiday wish. It’s the magic of the season!

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device