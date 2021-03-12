Little girl's gift of light is back in Pocola

Lara's Lights opens tomorrow night in Pocola.

POCOLA, Okla. — Off Oklahoma State Highway 112, a Pocola family prepares to once again bring a whimsical holiday light display to life for the community to enjoy.

Lara's Lights returns tomorrow night for another year of holiday cheer.

Lara is a ten-year-old who was diagnosed with Rhett Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder, shortly after her first birthday. Until the age of three Lara and her family loved going around the community to see all of the holiday lights on display.

However, Lara suffered a seizure which left her unable to continue with the budding family tradition. Instead, her family banded together to bring the lights to Lara.

At the home of her grandparents, Larry and Sandy Tustin, Lara is able to enjoy the holiday lights and displays she loves so much. Lara and her family aren't the only ones to enjoy these lights.

Soon after putting up the lights for Lara, people around the community began to drive up asking to walk through. The family did not ask for any admission fees, but instead, would take non-perishable food donations.

In the few years following, the event has grown tremendously. Lara Light's brought in enough food to donate 250 full Christmas dinners to families in need. This year, the family looks to increase this to over 300 meals.

If you'd like to visit the lights, you can visit Lara's Lights on Facebook. The family asks that you please message them to book your tour time.