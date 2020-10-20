Old Town Van Buren's "Halloween Scavenger Hunt on Main" happening now

For a chance to win prizes, snap a picture with items on the scavenger hunt list and post to social using the event's hashtags.

VAN BUREN, Arkansas — Old Town Van Buren (OTVB) is holding its first-ever Halloween scavenger hunt, which began on Oct. 16 and will continue until Oct. 31.

Halloween Scavenger Hunt on Main gives families the opportunity to make some fun October memories with pictures to remember them by.

For a chance to win one of several prizes from OTVB’s downtown merchants & restaurants, take a picture of or with as many of the items on the scavenger hunt list as possible, and post the images to social media using the hashtags #oldtownvanburen, #halloweenonmain and #founddowntownVB.

Scavenger hunt items may be outside or inside the shops and restaurants on historic Main Street.

Scavenger hunt ist:

Halloween sign

Something orange

A pumpkin that is not orange

Skeleton

Black shoes

Jack-o-lantern

Spider web

Something spooky

Mums

Scarecrow

Black cat

An owl

A ghost

Haystack

Candy

The competition will be concluded on Halloween, so participants have over two weeks to check off each item. Fun is a must and children are encouraged to wear costumes.

Once you post found items with OTVB’s three hashtags, you will be entered for the chance to win goodies from participating merchants and restaurants.

The remaining event days are Oct. 20-24 and Oct. 27-31 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

OTVB reminds participants to maintain social distancing and to wear a mask.

Visit the "Halloween Scavenger Hunt on Main" Facebook event page for more details.