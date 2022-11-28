NWA festive events to show your holiday spirit

Cheery folks all over NWA are showing their festive spirit through light shows, parades, and corgi gatherings!

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans all over the place are celebrating Christmas less than a month away. The events range from Christmas parades to light shows and all the way to corgi gatherings.

Those two corgi parades hosted by Bentonville and Rogers are competing to set a record for most corgis in attendance at one spot, so whether you want to socialize your pup or squash a competitive rival, be sure to bark your calendars!

(Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

(Sunday, Dec. 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

All are welcome to decorate strollers or wagons to roll their corgis in. They do have awfully tiny hot-dog legs after all.

(Wednesday, Dec. 14. from 12:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.)

Lights will shine in the garden to remember those that are no longer with us—but who we will never forget.

(Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Prizes will be awarded in categories such as 'best decorated', and 'best lighting'. Just don't light your float on fire, there is no award for 'toastiest'.

(Friday, Dec. 2 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.)

(Friday, Dec. 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.)

At the same time as the Rogers Christmas Parade, prizes will be given out for corgi categories ranging from 'ugliest sweater' to 'cutest wiggle butt'.

For more information on any of these events, try tapping on the name of the event in this article.

