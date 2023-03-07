How to safely celebrate Fourth of July this year

The Fourth of July is quickly approaching and while the holiday is filled with fun, its important to remain aware of laws in order to use fireworks responsibly.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Fourth of July is quickly approaching and its important to stay safe and aware of firework laws!

It's important to remember that while fireworks can be fun, they can also be really dangerous!

For the safety of yourself, your family, friends, and children, it's important to exercise firework safety and to use them responsibly.

Have a designated shooter that knows each firework; how it performs and how to safely light the firework. Make your backyard celebration not only a fantastic show for the family, but a teaching lesson for everyone present.

Make sure your children know the proper laws on fireworks — do NOT throw them from cars, do NOT put them in mailboxes, and do NOT throw them at others!

Pranks and fun can quickly turn into tragic and deadly situations.

(a) It shall be unlawful to explode or ignite fireworks within 600 feet of any church, hospital, asylum, public school, or within 200 feet of where fireworks are stored, sold, or offered for sale.

(b) No person shall ignite or discharge any permissible articles of fireworks within, or throw the fireworks from, a motor vehicle while therein, nor shall any person place or throw any ignited article of fireworks into or at a motor vehicle or at or near any person or group of people.