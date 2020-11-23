x
ICYMI: 2020 holiday season national headlines

Links to national 2020 holiday stories are listed here and will be updated throughout the season.
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The 2020 holiday season is in full swing across the country, and there is a lot to keep up with. Charlie Brown holiday specials will air on TV after all, Dr. Fauci says Santa has immunity from COVID-19 and Black Friday deals are underway.

National stories covering the 2020 holiday season are posted here and will be updated throughout the season. To catch up, click on the links below.

National 'Holidays 2020' Headlines

Spend a night 'Home Alone' in this movie tribute Dallas Airbnb

Santa Claus has 'innate immunity' from COVID-19, Dr. Fauci says

How to watch the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and what to expect

Charlie Brown holiday specials to air on TV, after all, in PBS deal

Target releases Black Friday ad with deals starting Sunday

Stowaway owl found in Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Mental health expert on coping with seasonal depression and holiday changes amid a pandemic

Wreaths Across America event back on after Secretary of the Army reverses Arlington National Cemetery decision

Starbucks' 2020 holiday cups arrive this week

LISTEN: Dog food company creates first-ever Christmas song for dogs

Free Thanksgiving Dinner program to feed millions of American families this year

Dolly will perform during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade & host live concert for Amazon

Rudolph, Santa figures from Christmas TV special soar to sale of $368,000 at auction

Tips for safely celebrating Thanksgiving amid COVID-19 pandemic

Here comes Santa Claus with face masks and plexiglass

Frosty, Rudolph and the whole holiday gang are returning to CBS

Freeform's '25 Days of Christmas' movie lineup is here

What are the chances for a stormy Thanksgiving and white Christmas in the US?

